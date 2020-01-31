The new implantable heart devices are compatible with the TriageHF technology

Medtroni's Cobalt and Crome devices have received CE mark. (Credit: Medtronic)

Irish medical device maker Medtronic has secured CE Mark for its Cobalt and Crome portfolio of implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillators (CRT-D).

The implantable heart devices are compatible with the TriageHF technology that evaluates the patient’s heart failure risk through an automatic tool that identifies patient status changes that could result in worsening heart failure and hospitalisation.

To prevent cardiac arrest, ICDs keep an eye on heart rhythms and provide therapy to cure fast heart rates.

On the other hand, CRT-Ds act as a treatment option for patients with heart failure. They treat by sending small electrical impulses to the lower chambers of the heart to assist them beat in more coordinated patterns.

Leeds School of Medicine professor Dr Klaus Witte said: “Cobalt and Crome heart devices deliver the opportunity of a personalised approach to defibrillator therapy, demonstrating how far we have come in this field.

“Moreover, these devices offer seamless patient care through their ability to transmit device and patient data via smartphone or tablet.”

Cobalt XT ICDs and CRT-Ds include various smart features

Medtronic stated that Cobalt XT ICDs and CRT-Ds also have smart features such as Intrinsic ATP (iATP) algorithm, BlueSync Technology, EffectivCRT algorithm and the AdaptivCRT algorithm.

iATP is claimed to be the only automated algorithm that gets used to a patient’s irregular heart rhythms and tries to reset them with the help of painless pacing therapy. It also helps avoid the need of shock therapy.

The ventricular anti-tachycardia pacing (ATP) offers individualised therapy in real-time. It is usually paired with Medtronic’s SmartShock 2.0 shock-reduction technology.

The implantable heart devices also feature BlueSync Technology, which helps them to communicate with the tablet-based CareLink SmartSync Device Manager for doctors, and the MyCareLink Heart mobile app for patients.

Featuring the EffectivCRT algorithm and the AdaptivCRT algorithm, the new CRT-Ds adjusts therapy according to minute-by-minute evaluations of every patient’s heart rhythm.

Medtronic’s cardiac rhythm and heart failure division chief medical officer Rob Kowal said: “The Cobalt and Crome devices demonstrate our commitment to enhancing device connectivity and personalized patient care.

“These advancements will help physicians respond to patients’ individual needs through informed clinical decision making, potentially improving the outcomes of patients around the world.”

For heart failure diagnostics, Medtronic’s portfolio also includes MR-conditional ICDs, CRT-Ds and CRT-pacemakers.

Recently, Medtronic secured CE mark approval for its InterStim Micro neurostimulator and InterStim SureScan MRI leads.