The new technologies from Medtronic are expected to expand access to sacral neuromodulation (SNM) therapy for European patients

The CE mark has been granted for InterStim micro neurostimulator and InterStim SureScan MRI leads (Credit: Medtronic)

Irish medical technology firm Medtronic has secured CE mark approval for its InterStim Micro neurostimulator and InterStim SureScan MRI leads.

By providing full-body MRI scan eligible, lifestyle-friendly choices with either the InterStim Micro or InterStim II neurostimulators, the company has now expanded access to sacral neuromodulation (SNM) therapy for European patients.

InterStim Micro is a rechargeable device, which provides sacral neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), faecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention.

The device, which is 80% smaller than the existing recharge-free InterStim II neurostimulator, offers 15 years of life and reduces battery replacement surgeries.

It also includes Overdrive battery technology that facilitates simple and rapid recharging.

To be used in both the InterStim Micro system and in future implants of the existing recharge-free InterStim II, SureScan leads have been designed to support full-body 1.5 and 3 Tesla MRI-conditional scans.

Medtronic claims to have treated more than 300,000 patients with recharge-free InterStim systems. With the launch of the rechargeable InterStim Micro and SureScan leads for the InterStim Micro and InterStim II systems, more patients are expected to gain access to the therapy.

Medtronic restorative therapies group’s pelvic health and gastric therapies business general manager and vice president Brooke Story said: “We pioneered this therapy 25 years ago in partnership with physicians, and we have the only five-year data for all indications to demonstrate its safety and efficacy.

“We know from deep experience that it’s important the therapy accommodates the lifestyle of the patient to produce the best outcome, and our latest innovations will now offer them a lifestyle-friendly choice in Medtronic SNM systems.”

Recently, the company secured CE mark approval for its Percept PC neurostimulator with BrainSense technology, for delivering therapy to patients with neurologic disorders.

The Percept PC neurostimulator is claimed to be the only Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system commercially available in the European Union (EU) to offer BrainSense technology.