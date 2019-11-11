The Aveta System is a new hysteroscopy platform that combines HD video, fluid management and tissue resection into one seamless system

Image: Meditrina to Introduce Aveta System. Photo: Courtesy of fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay.

Meditrina, Inc. will launch the Aveta™ Hysteroscopy System at the 2019 American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists meeting.

The Aveta™ hysteroscopy suite was designed to provide physicians with the best care in their diagnosis and treatment of endometrial polyps and uterine fibroids. The system seamlessly integrates into any operating, procedure, or exam room. This new hysteroscopy system is an all-in-one platform which includes the single-use Aveta™ Pearl Hysteroscope for myomectomy, and the single-use Aveta™ Coral Hysteroscope for polypectomy procedures with integrated tissue resection and fluid management capability. The Aveta™ Pearl Hysteroscope is the first single-use hysteroscope to include full physician control providing proprietary fluid management and video control function directly on the hysteroscope handle.

Both HD wide field of view Aveta™ Hysteroscopes include patented expandable working channel technology providing the largest working channel with the smallest insertion diameter on the market. Additionally, both Hysteroscopes contain a proprietary image orientation lock feature which constantly keeps the image in an upright position, thus eliminating awkward tubing, light cable, and camera head management, while ensuring a consistent frame of reference and ease of use for the physician, with minimal patient discomfort. The simplified setup of the integrated fluid management was designed to facilitate the nursing staff in supporting procedures with ease and reduce OR setup time. The Aveta™ Fluid Management was also cleared by the FDA to be used as a standalone fluid management system with selected standard hysteroscopes.

The proprietary Aveta™ 3.9mm Resecting Device, is capable of removing over 20g/min of fibroid tissue,¹ and Monday, November 11th at 12:17pm, Dr. Andrew Brill, will present, Comparison of Tissue Resection Rates of The MyoSure, TruClear, and Aveta Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal Systems. A Three-Arm, Bench Study, during Open Communications 3 Hysteroscopy, at the 2019 AAGL Meeting.

Source: Company Press Release