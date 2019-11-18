Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in advancing the genomics of cannabis to build a stronger scientific foundation for cannabis-based products

Image: Medicinal Genomics signs Tagaca SRL as distribution partner. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in genomics and blockchain technology to improve the yield, safety and transparency of cannabis, today announced its partnership with Tagaca SRL as its distributor of record in Uruguay. Tagaca is the leading biotechnology distribution firm in Uruguay with product lines that span a broad spectrum of solutions, from laboratory systems and equipment to animal health.

“Uruguay is very serious about every aspect of the cannabis business as we have gone about this pioneering social experiment. And the potential for us to participate in the multibillion dollar global cannabis is clear,” said Philip Goodwin, Tagaca’s Director. “Our focus has always been to do things right from the beginning, in growing and testing, seed to sale tracking and retail supply. That’s why our partnership with Medicinal Genomics is so important. We’re not just building a cannabis market, we’re building a reputation on a global scale, and for that, we want to work with the very best experts we can find.”

Uruguay was the first country in the world to legalize cannabis in all its forms—industrial, medical and recreational— in 2013. Today, more than 35,000 cannabis users avail themselves of government programs that control supply and licensing through pharmacies, a robust cadre of more than 7,000 home growers, and more than a hundred non-profit cannabis clubs growing supplying cannabis to nearly 3,500 registered members. There is also a burgeoning hemp market consisting of dozens of large-scale growers, and the government has recently opened the application process to increase the number of recreational commercial growers. The country is also attracting foreign investment and has created landmark export programs to supply cannabis to other countries as cannabis is legalized around the world.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Tagaca in Uruguay. They have deep domain experience, and are one of the most respected biotech distributors in the country,” said Brendan McKernan, CEO of Medicinal Genomics. “The Uruguayan market has tremendous potential and they’ve been building it from the ground up. That’s why firms like Tagaca will play such an important role in their country’s development in this global industry. We’re honored and excited to be a part of that.”

Source: Company Press Release