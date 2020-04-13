Masimo SafetyNet is a scalable cloud-based patient management solution that helps clinicians to remotely monitor patients in hospital settings and non-traditional settings

Masimo SafetyNet remote patient management solution. (Credit: Masimo)

Medical technology firm Masimo has commercially introduced SafetyNet remote patient management solution to help limit the spread of COVID-19 disease.

Masimo SafetyNet is an advanced and economically scalable cloud-based patient management solution that will allow clinicians to remotely monitor patients in hospital settings, as well as in non-traditional settings and circumstances.

The new remote patient management solution has been successfully piloted at major institutions such as University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland and in Cleveland and St. Luke’s University Health Network (St. Luke’s) in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

By using a tetherless and wearable single-patient-use SET sensor, Masimo SafetyNet enables to monitor a patient’s blood oxygen saturation and respiration rate, as well as pulse rate, perfusion index, and PVi.

Masimo SafetyNet remote patient management solution enables to control the rise in COVID-19 patients

The new remote patient management solution allows controlling the rise in COVID-19 patients while maintaining distance from other patients and providers, helping hospitals to expand patient remote monitoring into alternative care spaces such as overflow locations, emergency recovery facilities, and home care settings.

The telehealth solution aggregates Masimo SET measure-through motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry with cloud-based remote data capture and surveillance platform accessible from a patient’s Android or iOS smartphone or smart device.

Masimo SafetyNet can be configured for over 150 other CareProgrammes such as COPD, heart failure, and oncology, in addition to COVID-19 CarePrograms.

Masimo founder and CEO Joe Kiani said: “Masimo is proud to be able to support the brave nurses and doctors working around the clock to save lives across the world.

“We believe Masimo SafetyNet is a key asset in the fight against COVID-19, helping clinicians care for the extraordinary surge of patients as efficiently and effectively as possible, both in and out of the hospital.”

In March, Masimo agreed to acquire Germany-based commercial-stage medical device company TNI medical.