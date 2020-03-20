TNI medical is an advanced ventilation company that provides novel softFlow technology

Masimo has agreed to acquire German medical device firm TNI medical (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

Medical technology company Masimo has agreed to acquire Germany-based commercial-stage medical device company TNI medical.

In August 2019, Masimo disclosed an investment in TNI, which included an exclusive option to purchase the company.

TNI medical CEO Ewald Anger said: “The TNI team is excited to join Masimo and leverage their deep engineering and commercial expertise to continue delivering our technology to a large and growing global market for therapy with nasal insufflation.”

softFlow technology offers humidified respiratory gases

Based in Würzburg, TNI medical is an advanced ventilation company that offers novel softFlow technology, which delivers high flow, warmed and humidified respiratory gases to spontaneously breathing patients suffering from serious pulmonary conditions.

The softFlow technology offers effective and comfortable respiratory support by producing an accurate regulated and stable high flow of room air or a mix of room air and oxygen.

Designed to be used without pneumatic systems, the TNI system features an integrated flow generator, respiratory circuit, and patient interface. It can be used both in the hospital and at home.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Masimo founder, chairman and CEO Joe Kiani said: “Due to COVID-19, there has been increasing demand for TNI’s softFlow technology. We decided to exercise our option to acquire the company well before the option expired to allow Masimo to scale manufacturing.

“We believe this technology will provide clinicians with important additional tools to address the growing number of people affected by pulmonary diseases and respiratory-related illnesses, including those suffering from COVID-19.”

Masimo develops and produces a range of monitoring technologies, including advanced measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions.

Earlier this month, Masimo secured approval from the FDA or its continuous RRp (respiration rate from the photoplethysmograph) monitoring of adult and paediatric patients with Rad-97, Radical-7, and Radius-7 Pulse CO-Oximeters.