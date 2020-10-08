Companies will partner to promote Lyumjev, Lilly's new rapid-acting insulin, with Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), highlighting the benefits of using each

Lilly partners with Dexcom on diabetes management. (Credit: Pixabay/Leo_65.)

Eli Lilly and Company and DexCom have announced a joint program for U.S. healthcare providers (HCPs) about Lilly’s new rapid-acting mealtime insulin Lyumjev (insulin lispro-aabc injection, 100 units/mL and 200 units/mL), now available in U.S. pharmacies, and Dexcom G6 CGM Systems. The program is designed to help clinicians use data to inform diabetes management, including giving visibility to the benefits of a new mealtime insulin.

HCPs treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes will be able to assess their patients’ glucose levels and time in range with Dexcom G6 or Dexcom G6 Pro, either in blinded or unblinded mode, helping them quickly identify adult patients who struggle to manage their postprandial glucose (PPG) levels (glucose levels following meals) and who may benefit from a treatment like Lyumjev. As PPG is often overlooked as a significant contributor to A1C,1 this partnership also aims to elevate PPG monitoring as an important component of diabetes treatment management.

“When it comes to treating diabetes, our partnership with Dexcom has the potential to be meaningful for HCPs who want to help their patients who may be struggling to manage their blood glucose levels after meals,” said Adrienne Brown, vice president, U.S. Diabetes and Connected Care, Lilly. “Through this program, we can inspire confidence as clinicians and their patients evaluate new treatment options by showcasing how using these resources together can inform diabetes care.”

Lilly and Dexcom will enhance HCP education by jointly sharing information about Lyumjev and the Dexcom G6 and G6 Pro through a variety of channels.

“We are thrilled to partner once again with a leader in diabetes care like Lilly,” said Rick Doubleday, chief commercial officer at Dexcom. “Our goal is that the real-time data provided through Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G6 Pro will allow healthcare providers to help their patients with diabetes make more informed decisions, measure and evaluate their time in range, and have more visibility to the potential benefits of transitioning to a new mealtime insulin such as Lyumjev.”

Those interested in learning more about Dexcom CGM or getting started on the Dexcom G6 should visit Dexcom.com. The Dexcom G6 is covered by 98 percent of private insurance in the U.S., by Medicare and by Medicaid in many states across the country. Dexcom also recently launched a patient assistance program available to current U.S. customers who lost their health insurance coverage due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Lyumjev is a novel formulation of insulin lispro, developed to speed the absorption of insulin into the bloodstream and reduce A1C levels in adults with diabetes. In clinical studies, Lyumjev provided superior reduction in blood sugar spikes compared with Humalog (insulin lispro injection) when blood sugar was measured 1 and 2 hours after a meal. Lyumjev was approved by the FDA on June 15, 2020. HCPs can now prescribe Lyumjev, which is available for pharmacies nationwide to order. People who have commercial insurance can visit www.Lyumjev.com to access the Lyumjev Savings Card. For people without insurance coverage, Lyumjev is also included in the Lilly Insulin Value Program for $35 by calling the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center at (833) 808-1234. Operators at the Solution Center are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET). Lilly is in discussions with insurance providers to make the new rapid-acting insulin available to as many people as possible.

People with diabetes and their HCPs who have questions about Lyumjev can visit www.Lyumjev.com or call The Lilly Answers Center at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Terms, conditions, and limitations apply to Lilly savings cards and the Dexcom patient assistance program. See the companies’ respective websites for additional details. The Lilly savings card is not available to those patients with government insurance such as Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Part D, TRICARE/CHAMPUS, Medigap, DoD, or any State Patient or Pharmaceutical Assistance Program. TRICARE is a registered trademark of the Department of Defense (DoD), DHA.

PURPOSE and SAFETY SUMMARY

Important Facts About LYUMJEV (LOOM-jehv) and Humalog (HU-ma-log)

Lyumjev is also known as insulin lispro-aabc injection. Humalog is also known as insulin lispro injection.

Lyumjev is a fast-acting insulin. Lyumjev is used to control high blood sugar in adults with diabetes. Humalog is a fast-acting insulin. Humalog is used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes. Lyumjev and Humalog are available only with a prescription.

Lyumjev comes in two strengths: U-100 (100 units per milliliter) and U-200 (200 units per milliliter). The Lyumjev U-200 prefilled pen contains 2 times as much insulin per 1 milliliter as standard (U-100) insulin. Humalog U-100 contains 100 units of insulin per milliliter. The dose window of the pen shows the number of insulin units to be delivered.

It is not known if Lyumjev is safe and effective for children. It is not known if Humalog is safe and effective for children with type 2 diabetes or for children younger than 3 years of age with type 1 diabetes as there were no studies done with Humalog in these groups of children. If your doctor decides to give your child any insulin products, he or she may give you special instructions.

All Lyumjev and Humalog products contain insulin lispro.

Warnings

Do not take Lyumjev or Humalog if you have:

symptoms of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)

an allergy to Lyumjev or Humalog or any of their ingredients.

Do not reuse needles or share your insulin injection supplies with other people. This includes your:

prefilled pen for use by a single patient

cartridges

reusable pen that works with Lilly 3mL cartridges available for Humalog

needles

syringes

You or the other person can get a serious infection. This can happen even if you change the needle.

Do not change the type of insulin you take or your dose, unless your doctor tells you to. This could cause low or high blood sugar, which could be serious.

Do not use a syringe to remove Lyumjev or Humalog from your prefilled pen. This can cause you to take too much insulin. Taking too much insulin can lead to severe low blood sugar. This may result in seizures or death.

Lyumjev and Humalog may cause serious side effects. Some of these can lead to death. The possible serious side effects are:

Low blood sugar. This can cause:

• dizziness or lightheadedness • sweating • confusion • headache • blurred vision • slurred speech • shakiness • fast heartbeat • anxiety • irritability • mood change • hunger

If you are at risk of having severely low blood sugar, your doctor may prescribe a glucagon emergency kit. These are used when your blood sugar becomes too low and you are unable to take sugar by mouth. Glucagon helps your body release sugar into your bloodstream.

Severe allergic reaction.

Get emergency help right away if you have:

• a rash over your whole body • trouble breathing • a fast heartbeat • sweating • a faint feeling • shortness of breath • extreme drowsiness • dizziness • confusion • swelling of your face, tongue,

or throat

Low potassium in your blood. This can lead to severe breathing problems, irregular heartbeat, and death.

Heart failure. Taking diabetes pills called thiazolidinediones (thIE-uh-zOH-li-dEEn-dIE-OHns), or “TZDs,” with Lyumjev or Humalog may cause heart failure in some people. This includes people who do not have any heart problems. If you have heart failure, it may get worse if you take TZDs with Lyumjev or Humalog. Tell your doctor if you have any new symptoms of heart failure, or if they get worse. Some symptoms of heart failure include: shortness of breath, swelling of ankles and feet, and sudden weight gain. Your doctor may need to change or stop treatment with TZDs and your insulin lispro product.

High blood sugar and ketoacidosis for Humalog insulin pump users. You can have these serious problems when your insulin pump or infusion set stops working. They can also happen if your insulin is no longer effective. For these reasons, always keep extra insulin injection supplies with you.

Common side effects

The most common side effects of Lyumjev and Humalog are:

• low blood sugar • allergic reactions • reactions where you have injected insulin • skin thickening or pits at the injection site • itching • weight gain • rash

Other most common side effects with Humalog include swelling of your hands or feet.