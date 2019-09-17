TECNIS Synergy IOL is used for the treatment of cataracts patients and combines technology from the TECNIS family of IOLs platform

Image: Johnson & Johnson Vision has launched TECNIS Synergy IOL in Europe. Photo: courtesy of Johnson & Johnson Vision.

Johnson & Johnson Vision has introduced TECNIS Synergy continuous-range-of-vision intraocular lens (IOL) to treat cataract patients in the Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

TECNIS Synergy, which serves as a new standard in presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) technology, will enable patients to experience continuous high-contrast vision from far through near and in low-light conditions.

TECNIS Synergy continuous-range-of-vision intraocular lens

TECNIS Synergy IOL has secured European CE mark approval and is currently marketed across Europe, including UK, Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

TECNIS Synergy IOL, which uses an advanced technology from Tecnis family of IOLs platform, is the second cataract innovation following the launch of Tecnis Eyhance IOL in Europe and Asia Pacific earlier this year.

The advanced lens will help eliminate the visual gaps present in trifocal and other multifocal technology and offers broad range of continuous vision covering from distance to 33cm. Its violet-filtering technology helps to reduce halo intensity for tasks such as night driving.

Johnson & Johnson Vision worldwide president Tom Frinzi said: “As ophthalmic pioneers, we took on the challenge to develop an IOL that would give patients the clear, continuous range of vision they want, from far to near, day to night.

“Today, thanks to the ingenuity of our team of researchers and scientists, we stay true to our legacy of innovation with the introduction of TECNIS Synergy IOL, our most advanced IOL solution yet, which we believe will redefine the industry standard for IOL quality and performance.”

Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, provides products and technologies to address medical conditions such as refractive error, cataracts and dry eye.

