Introducing Axeos and Schick AE: Dentsply Sirona’s imaging solution for exceptional patient experiences and greater practice success

Dentsply Sirona's reimagined imaging solutions drive patient-centered experiences, greater practice efficiency, and the opportunity for procedural expansion

The new X-ray unit Axeos for a wide range of clinical indications. (Credit: Dentsply Sirona.)

As dental practices adapt to new safety protocols and adjust their workflow practices, Dentsply Sirona continues to develop new solutions for both intraoral and extraoral imaging that produce superior images that support patient satisfaction and practice growth.

We’re excited to introduce two new and reimagined imaging technologies that will ultimately help dental professionals deliver happy and healthy smiles to their patients:

Axeos- Experience the Difference

Recipient of the Red Dot Award for Production Design 2020, the Axeos 3D/2D imaging system offers enhanced clinical confidence, smart connectivity, and an exceptional experience, with the largest field of view of any Dentsply Sirona 3D/2D system. Axeos uses intelligent low dose exposure to capture high-quality images while providing easy-to-use features to enhance patient comfort, such as smart height adjustment and quick scan times, that lead to exceptional patient experiences with high infection prevention standards.

Axeos is powered by Sidexis 4 and seamlessly integrates with more than 250 Practice Management software systems and multiple treatment planning software like SICAT Implant, SICAT Endo, SICAT Function and SICAT Air, giving dental practices the opportunity to enhance current treatment offerings or expand into new procedurial offerings in the future.

“Our purpose is to support dental professionals in providing healthy, happy smiles. Working with dentists to understand their needs and translating those into product solutions is what drives us. With our new imaging solution we not only offer outstanding image quality, clinical safety and an easy-to-use interface but also smart integration to ensure seamless workflows and procedures,” says Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer at Dentsply Sirona.

“Waiting is a bad experience for both dentist and patient. Even worse, if I am unable to see what I need to see, I will have to repeat the image; then patient is gone because he does not trust my treatment,” says Prof. Chung How Kau, Department of Orthodontics, Birmingham, Alabama, USA. “Axeos has exactly the right balance between excellence, speed and precision. The big volume exposure takes only 16 seconds and the image quality is great in both 2D and 3D formats. The ‘wow’ effect of the Axeos technology sells my treatment.”

Schick AE- Clinician Preferred

In a recent study, more than 8 out of 10 clinicians preferred Schick AE’s imaging quality and diagnostic capabilities versus several competitive sensors. The Schick AE intraoral sensor combines the exceptional resolution of 33 lp/mm theoretical resolution with optimized data read-out and innovative filtering functions to enhance diagnostic capabilities. Through new enhancements, relevant anatomical structures are highlighted to support an accurate and detailed diagnosis. Increased sensor sensitivity and an enhanced low-dose optimized exposure spectrum allow for optimal visibility and diagnostics at reduced exposure.

Designed for true system durability, Schick AE is equipped with an in-office exchangeable cable, ultrasonically welded sensor housing, reinforced cables, and protected cable plugs. “The Schick AE sensor offers me excellent image quality. I get a solid basis for a safe and accurate diagnosis of my patients, even in lower X-ray dose ranges,” says Dr. Leonard Patella, D.D.S., who practices implant and cosmetic dentistry in Garden City, New York and is also the Chairman of the Department of Dentistry at Glen Cove Hospital. “Handling digital X-ray images with the Schick AE sensor is also extremely simple. The images are immediately available and ready for treatment assessment without a lot of additional steps, helping me to keep an efficient workflow.”

Eric Bruno, Senior Vice President RCO North America at Dentsply Sirona, states: “With Schick AE, dentists have the perfect partner. Offering numerous advantages for the dental practice, the newest addition to our Dentsply Sirona Imaging Solutions family provides a state-of-the-art offering to foster clinical confidence and take the dental practice to the next level of exceptional patient care.”

The launches of Axeos and Schick AE are part of Dentsply Sirona’s Healthy Practices and Healthy Smiles initiative, delivering innovative solutions to dental professionals to ensure better patient experiences and practice success.

Introducing Axeos and Schick AE: Dentsply Sirona’s imaging solution for exceptional patient experiences and greater practice success

Source: Company Press Release