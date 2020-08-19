The Astra testing system enables the assessment and tracking of a patient’s individual and unique tumor genetic signature by employing a multi-step testing strategy

Genosity receives CLIA approval for AsTra for earlier detection of cancer relapse. (Credit: Pixabay/Konstantin Kolosov.)

Genosity announced that it has received CLIA approval for its tumor exome and liquid biopsy cancer monitoring platform, AsTra (Assessment and Tracking), designed to identify a patient’s unique tumor molecular profile that can be used for ongoing, personalized Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) monitoring.

The Astra testing system enables the assessment and tracking of a patient’s individual and unique tumor genetic signature by employing a multi-step testing strategy. Astra Profile, the first component of the system relies on a comprehensive tumor profile collected through whole exome sequencing on the Illumina NovaSeq 6000 platform to identify each tumor’s unique molecular fingerprint. This fingerprint is then leveraged to generate a patient specific molecular assay using a third-party library prep technology. Astra One, the second component of the system enables detection of the tumors unique signature and initial MRD assessment through non-invasive liquid biopsy. Astra Next, the third component of this platform allows ongoing monitoring and MRD assessment through liquid biopsy as well. The comprehensive platform provides an ability to detect the presence of relapse or residual disease and potentially enable earlier management interventions.

“Next Generation sequencing continues to expand the frontiers of precision medicine. With advances in the Illumina Sequencing technology, we are able to cost effectively leverage a comprehensive Tumor Exome combined with subsequent liquid biopsies to enable truly personalized recurrent and residual disease monitoring” says Dr. Robert Daber, President and CTO of Genosity, Inc. “Working with biopharma and other partners, we are committed to supporting the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to accelerate precision medicine and improve clinical outcomes. The ability to initiate earlier interventions through routine non-invasive testing is disruptive.”

Genosity continues to expand its Oncology offerings for research and clinical research applications specifically focused on meeting the needs of the biopharmaceutical community. Genosity is currently working on a variety of innovative pharma projects spanning translational research to late stage clinical trials. Genosity has become an ideal partner for biotech and biopharma companies seeking to advance disruptive genomics technologies due to its synergistic strategic approach of combining the capabilities of a sophisticated central laboratory with its proprietary commercial genomics software solution including a genomics laboratory information management system (LIMS) and reporting platform to assist with distribution and implementation of these research and clinical research assays.

