The acquisition brings 3D technology platform to complement Elsevier's brands and will further strengthen its health education offerings

An anatomy image from 3D4Medical's Complete Anatomy (Credit: 3D4Medical)

Elsevier, an analytics firm specializing in science and health, has acquired 3D4Medical, an anatomy education firm headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, for an undisclosed amount.

3D4Medical has developed Complete Anatomy, claimed to be the world’s most advanced 3D anatomy platform to have revolutionised how students, educators, health professionals and patients understand and interact with anatomy.

The technology and design of Complete Anatomy are touted to have pushed the boundaries of how people learn using 3D visualisation tools and it is claimed to have attracted more than a million registered users from more than 300 of the world’s top universities.

3D4Medical founder John Moore said: “When we started 3D4Medical, we wanted to disrupt the way anatomy was taught and learned. Our advanced and proprietary technology and content are available on the devices used by a new generation of students.

“Together with Elsevier, a global leader in medical content, we look forward to this new and exciting chapter.”

The deal will strengthen Elsevier’s health education offerings

Elsevier with its brands such as Netter’s Atlas of Human Anatomy, Gray’s Anatomy, Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy and McMinn & Abrahams’ Clinical Atlas of Human Anatomy is one of the leading global companies in anatomy education and content.

Elsevier health education managing director Jan Herzhoff said: “We are looking forward to accelerating our medical education offerings with the addition of 3D4Medical. With 3D4Medical’s advanced technology and brilliant content, we hope to bring this 3D anatomy platform to more learners, educators and professionals.

“We see 3D4Medical as a perfect extension of our ClinicalKey and ClinicalKey for Students platforms. We are pleased to welcome 3D4Medical to Elsevier and look forward to serving those global audiences dedicated to advancing the understanding of anatomy.”