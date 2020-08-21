The EMPOWR Acetabular System and EMPOWR Partial Knee restore healthy kinematics and promote surgical efficiency with single-tray implantation

EMPOWR Acetabular System. (Credit: Business Wire.)

DJO, a subsidiary of medical devices provider Colfax, has launched two new EMPOWR systems, dubbed EMPOWR Acetabular and EMPOWR Partial Knee, to support surgical procedures.

The medical technologies company said that EMPOWR Acetabular and Partial Knee Systems are said to offer a complete solution for all THA and UKA approaches and settings for surgeons.

Also, both the systems were designed to restore healthy kinematics and enhance the effectiveness of surgical procedures by facilitating implantation with a single tray.

DJO Surgical sales and marketing VP Louis Vogt said: “We are building on the proven success, deep clinical research, and differentiated design technologies of the EMPOWR platform with the launch of these new systems.

“DJO is committed to improving patient outcomes and surgeon success, and with just a single tray, these EMPOWR systems will enable surgeons to be more efficient and effective, especially in the rapidly growing outpatient setting.

“These EMPOWR advances support the acceleration of outpatient total joint procedures and the procedure migration to the ASC setting where surgeons increasingly rely on streamlined solutions.”

About EMPOWR Acetabular and EMPOWR Partial Knee systems

The EMPOWR Acetabular System is designed leverage the anthropometric data and advanced material technologies to restore healthy kinematics and individual patient anatomy.

The device features P2, an original Titanium porous coating that helps the apposition of bone, and HXe+ liners, designed for ball and socket kinematics and infused with vitamin E to reduce oxidation and long-term wear.

The EMPOWR Partial Knee was developed with the material technologies and joint restoration principles similar to the EMPOWR Knee Platform of total knee systems.

Also, the implant was designed using anthropometric data to build anatomically shaped femoral and tibial mechanisms for complete bone coverage either in medial or lateral sections.

Rush University medical centre orthopaedic surgery professor Scott Sporer said: “EMPOWR is the knee of choice for all of my primary total knee replacements. The addition of the EMPOWR Partial Knee allows me to provide the full continuum of care from isolated unicompartmental disease to complex primary/revision knees with associated bone loss.

“The outstanding clinical outcomes and predictable kinematics within the EMPOWR line of implants has allowed countless patients in my practice to return to their active lifestyles. In this ever changing medical climate, DJO has delivered a system that provides one tray of intuitive instrumentation to aid in efficiency and cost savings.”