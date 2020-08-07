The DRX-Compass system can be used by the community, rural and private hospitals, as well as urgent care centres, orthopaedic and large radiology practices

Carestream Health has introduced new DRX-Compass X-ray system. (Credit: Carestream Health)

Carestream Health has introduced a new DRX-Compass X-ray system for mid-tier hospitals and medical imaging centres across the world.

DRX-Compass X-ray system has been designed to deliver a flexible and scalable approach to digital imaging, as well as enhance workflow efficiency and reduce costs.

Designed to offer the complete benefits of a digital X-ray room, the DRX-Compass system is suitable for community, rural and private hospitals. It can also be used by urgent care centres, orthopaedic and large radiology practices.

Carestream’s DRX-Compass X-ray system is an upgrade-friendly unit, which helps to address technology issues with a set of advanced features and options.

The new X-ray system is provided with vertical auto-tracking and auto-centering, as well as an optional tilting wall stand to support a range of exams.

The DRX-Compass X-ray system facilitates easy positioning

Carestream’s new X-ray system, which facilitates easy positioning, enables to minimise set-up time and improve throughput at each facility.

Carestream has also added an advanced graphical user interface to decrease training time for technicians and enable a secure, swipe-and-go login.

The auto long-length imaging option is suitable for patients who experience trouble standing or young children who are unable to hold still for long periods.

The system also features the current version of Carestream’s ImageView clinical acquisition software, which is supported by Eclipse Imaging processing to securely improve productivity and patient care in a single platform.

Via this software platform, the facilities can acquire additional capabilities to deploy in their DRX-Compass systems as per the requirement over time.

In addition, the DRX-Compass system serves as a bridge for healthcare facilities expecting to move from an analog or retrofitted X-ray room to a digital system.

Carestream radiology systems worldwide product line manager Steve Romocki said: “The DRX-Compass is a fully digital unit for customers. No matter where they are today, we can build on their system, helping them navigate for where they’ll be tomorrow.

“A customer can choose the X-ray components that are ideal for their facility now knowing the system can be easily enhanced to meet their future needs, all while protecting their current investment.”

In November 2019, Carestream secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Dual-Energy imaging technology, as well as the Focus 35C Detector with Image Suite Software.