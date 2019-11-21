Carestream plans to commercialise Focus 35C Detector by the end of this year, with Dual-Energy technology by early 2020

Carestream Focus 35C Detector

Carestream has secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Dual-Energy imaging technology, as well as the Focus 35C Detector with Image Suite Software.

The Dual-Energy application — powered by Carestream’s Eclipse image-processing engine — uses two filter materials automatically switched between high- and low-energy exposures to generate a soft-tissue-only image with the bone structures removed and a corresponding bone-only image.

The differential filter path will optimise both X-ray spectrums, enabling medical professionals to achieve optimal dose efficiency.

Carestream’s Dual-Energy technology has secured approval for chest X-rays on the DRX-Evolution Plus System.

The Focus 35C Detector with Image Suite Software provides mini Picture Archiving and Communication System

The new Focus 35C Detector with Image Suite Software is an economical retrofit solution that integrates advanced image processing with broad functionality to convert analog X-ray into a full wireless digital radiography system.

Carestream’s Focus 35C Detector with Image Suite Software is said to offer a mini Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS).

Carestream plans to commercialise the Focus 35C Detector by the end of this year, while the Dual-Energy technology will get the same treatment by early 2020.

The company will exhibit both technologies at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America annual conference.

Carestream global X-ray solutions worldwide marketing manager Sarah Verna said: “When performing a standard chest X-ray, you see both soft tissue and bone structures overlaying on top of each other.

“Dual-Energy will help radiologists improve the specificity and sensitivity for chest diagnosis because of both material differentiation and the removal of overlapping anatomical structures.”

Carestream offers X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing, as well as precision contract coating services for a range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications.

