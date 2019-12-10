Takes advantage of medical imaging company expertise and business synergies

Image: Canon realigns strategy for eye care systems business growth. Photo: Courtesy of bspence81/Pixabay.

As part of Canon Inc.’s global medical business strategic realignment, the eye care business operations within Canon U.S.A. Inc. will transfer to Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. effective January 1, 2020.

Canon’s shift in business operations will allow Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. to offer ophthalmologic solutions to IDN customers, while leveraging full line medical imaging business synergies to address population health challenges associated with chronic conditions. Chronic conditions can include age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, inherited retinal diseases and other retinal conditions that can lead to loss of vision and blindness.

Positioning the eye care business for strong growth, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. will add measurement systems, retinal cameras and optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems to its product line.

“This strategic move offers customers Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.’s world-class, unified experience for equipment purchases and service,” says Toshio Takiguchi, senior managing executive officer, Canon Inc., and president and CEO, Canon Medical Systems Corporation. “At Canon Medical, our priority is to support our customers by providing them with consistent, industry-leading imaging systems sales, service and applications support, as well as the latest technology advances that can impact patient outcomes.”

Source: Company Press Release