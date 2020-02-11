Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely

EXOGEN Ultrasound Bone Healing System from Bioventus. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, has updated the indications for use for its EXOGEN Ultrasound Bone Healing System. EXOGEN uses low-intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) to help stimulate the body’s natural bone healing process and promote fracture healing. It has an 86% heal rate for fractures not healing on their own 1 and provides 38% faster healing of indicated fresh fractures.

The updated label now prominently features indications for using EXOGEN as an adjunctive non-invasive treatment of established nonunions in patients:

With internal or external fracture fixation hardware present

Undergoing treatment for infection at the fracture site

Believed to have diminished bone quality

“This label update underscores important usage scenarios where fracture management protocol may have limited consideration. Now, EXOGEN may be confidently prescribed in these indications,” said Peter Shaw, MBBS DRCOG, Chief Medical Officer, Bioventus. “Patients with comorbidities such as osteoporosis and bone infection can benefit from use of EXOGEN by helping to progress fracture healing and resolve nonunion. In addition, EXOGEN will heal fractures in the presence of infection at the fracture site and also serve as an important adjunctive therapy when stabilizing fractures with instrumented fixation.”

