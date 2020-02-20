By combining Mallya's technology with the iSage Rx application, both parties offer patients with diabetes the most complete environment for monitoring and follow-up of their pathology

BIOCORP: marketing partnership on Mallya with iSage Rx in the field of digital diabetes. (Credit: Pixabay/Myriam Zilles.)

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, today announced an alliance with US-based iSage Rx, LLC., a digital therapeutics company, focused on insulin dose optimization.

In detail, the two companies are committed to integrating their respective technologies to simplify insulin dose capture and optimization. The integration of Mallya (a CE-marked connected device dedicated to insulin pens) into the iSage app (a clinically validated insulin titration platform cleared by the FDA) should enable patients with type 2 diabetes to simplify their insulin management.

This will allow patients with diabetes to seamlessly capture, record, and store information about their insulin injections and while receiving automated guidance on how to adjust their insulin dose overtime (“titration”).

Ryan Sysko, President and CEO of Amalgam Rx, Inc, said: “We are very pleased with this partnership to interface Mallya with our iSage app. Combining these two solutions offers to date the most powerful environment for diabetes digitalization and patient support. Together, we can simplify the often complex and confusing journey for patients starting on basal insulin. “

Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP, concluded: “For patients with diabetes, the integration of Mallya and iSage provides an additional brick of information to improve their quality of life. For the community of diabetes, this integration is a powerful service platform that takes into account all the clinical and behavioral needs of patients.”

Source: Company Press Release