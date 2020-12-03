The funds will be used to expand and upgrade manufacturing capacity across its six global manufacturing locations

BD will use investment to expand pre-fillable syringe manufacturing capacity over next four years. (Credit: PRNewswire / Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) has unveiled plans to invest up to $1.2bn to expand its manufacturing and technological capabilities of pre-fillable syringes (PFS) and advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS).

The company will use the funds over next four years to expand and upgrade manufacturing capacity and technology for PFS and advanced ADDS across its six global manufacturing locations.

A portion of investment will be made in BD Pharmaceutical Systems’ six current manufacturing facilities that are located in Columbus of Nebraska, Cuautitlán of Mexico, Fukushima of Japan, Le Pont-de-Claix of France, Swindon of UK, and Tatabánya of Hungary.

BD to develop new manufacturing facility in Europe

BD will also use the investment to build a new manufacturing facility in Europe. It is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

The firm will also use the funds for capacity expansion, new product innovations, manufacturing technology enhancements and business continuity improvements across its existing network.

The investment is expected to optimise supply and minimise risks for pharmaceutical companies that depend on ready-to-fill syringes for their injectable drugs, including complex biologics, vaccines and small molecules.

BD Pharmaceutical Systems worldwide president Eric Borin said: “Since 2018, BD has added 350 million units of manufacturing capacity for glass barrel pre-fillable syringes, and this new commitment will invest in additional upgrades at all of our Pharmaceutical Systems manufacturing facilities and across multiple product categories.

“In addition, this investment positions BD to have the needed surge capacity for increased pre-fillable syringe demand during times of pandemic response or periods of significant growth of new injectable drugs and vaccines.”

In July this year, BD received $24m investment from the US government to ramp-up the manufacturing of its BD Veritor Solution for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2.