GSL’s smart medication devices will help store and track controlled substances and patient-specific medications

The acquisition of GSL will allow BD to expand its medication management capabilities. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) has acquired smart medication devices provider GSL Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

GSL is involved in the development of smart medication devices for the storage and tracking of controlled substances and patient specific medications.

The devices will help enhance the security, efficiency and compliance of medication storage, as well as analytic capabilities to further optimise inventory management such as controlled substances, regulatory compliance and patient safety.

The acquisition of GSL will allow BD to expand its medication management capabilities to further meet the requirements of retail pharmacies, including those in outpatient settings.

GSL offers RFID-based products such as standalone cabinets for secure storage of will-call prescriptions and automatically notify patients when prescriptions are ready. It also offers secured cabinets for controlled substances.

The products helps pharmacies gain efficiencies and shorten wait time for patients.

BD medication management solutions worldwide president Mike Garrison said: “Market consolidation, larger numbers of prescriptions written and changing regulations for controlled substances are intensifying the need for accurate, automated tracking of prescription medications and narcotics.

“This acquisition will help enable a new suite of BD products and services for retail and outpatient pharmacy customers to meet their current and future needs.”

The acquisition will see the transfer of GSL’s approximately 20 full-time associates, headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, to BD.

GSL is the fourth tuck-in acquisition for BD in fiscal 2021.

In December last year, BD unveiled plans to invest up to $1.2bn to expand its manufacturing and technological capabilities of pre-fillable syringes (PFS) and advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS).

With around 70,000 employees, BD is engaged in the development of technology, services and solutions to advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers.