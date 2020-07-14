BARDA has agreed to the purchase, storage and delivery of RECELL Systems utilizing a vendor-managed inventory (VMI) plan valued at U.S. $7.6 million

BARDA to procure RECELL System from AVITA Therapeutics. (Credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

AVITA Therapeutics, a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will procure the RECELL System as part of the HHS mission to build preparedness for public health emergencies.

BARDA has agreed to the purchase, storage and delivery of RECELL Systems utilizing a vendor-managed inventory (VMI) plan valued at U.S. $7.6 million. Further, BARDA has expanded its awarded contract to provide supplemental funding of $1.6 million to support emergency deployment of RECELL Systems for use in mass casualty or other emergency situations. Delivery of RECELL Systems under the VMI plan is expected to commence later this calendar year.

“We are very pleased to continue collaborating with BARDA to ensure healthcare providers have access to the RECELL System to help patients in large-scale emergencies,” said Dr. Mike Perry, AVITA Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer. “The ongoing preparation from BARDA underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing biomedical innovation to address unmet medical needs.”

“BARDA’s mission is to secure medical countermeasures needed to save lives in public health emergencies, which means we continually work to prepare for any potential threats, whether natural or intentional, that could result in mass injuries. Our nation has to be prepared to treat as many people as possible quickly and effectively,” said BARDA Acting Director Gary Disbrow, Ph.D. “We look forward to continuing to work with AVITA Therapeutics to ensure this technology will be available to medical professionals in an emergency or mass casualty incident.”

AVITA Therapeutics, through its subsidiary AVITA Medical Limited, has had a long-term positive relationship with BARDA. BARDA and AVITA signed a contract in September 2015 through which BARDA is providing technical and financial support for pre-market and post-market clinical and healthcare provider educational programs. BARDA’s partnership for the RECELL System was of fundamental importance to the Company being able to achieve premarket approval for the RECELL System in late 2018. These initiatives support BARDA’s overarching goal of building burn care preparedness, by securing effective medical countermeasures for burn injuries for use in case of a mass casualty.