The EmeryGlide MR conditional guidewire is the latest cutting-edge addition to BIS’ congenital and structural heart portfolio

Image: B. Braun Interventional Systems has expanded its congenital and structural heart portfolio. Photo: courtesy of Reaper DZ from Pixabay.

Braun Interventional Systems (BIS), a company dedicated to providing innovative solutions in the field of congenital and structural interventional cardiology, announced it has signed an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Nano4imaging for their EmeryGlide™ guidewire.

The EmeryGlide MR conditional guidewire is the latest cutting-edge addition to BIS’ congenital and structural heart portfolio. “We are excited to collaborate with Nano4imaging to bring to the U.S. market this compelling product and procedural innovation to perform MRI guided interventions,” said Dave Mittl, B. Braun Interventional Systems Corporate Director of New Business Development.

“Our team continues to invest its resources into being at the forefront of providing clinicians with clinically relevant innovations in the area of congenital and structural heart care.”

The EmeryGlide is an MR conditional guidewire that enables MRI guided cardiac catheterizations. Under defined conditions, the wire can be used in combination with MR compatible products for the introduction or placement of diagnostic catheters or other interventional devices. The EmeryGlide is the only MR conditional guidewire available in the United States.

“We are glad that with B. Braun Interventional Systems as a strong new partner, our EmeryGlide will find its way to the U.S. pediatric market with the ability to extend to other interventional MRI applications,” commented Christoph Manegold, CEO, Nano4imaging USA, LLC.

Real-time magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance enables excellent soft tissue visualization and does not use ionizing radiation to perform diagnostic and interventional cardiac catheterizations, a particularly important consideration in congenital heart defect patients who often need multiple procedures throughout their lifetime, including X-ray-dependent cardiac catheterization.

In addition to reduced X-ray exposure for patients and clinicians, MRI enables additional and more detailed imaging, which in many cases improves diagnostics.

“Cardiac catheterization in the MRI suite has been primarily limited to diagnostic procedures due to lack of MRI compatible guidewires and other interventional equipment. The availability of the EmeryGlide guidewire in the United States, the only 510(k) cleared MR conditional guidewire, has enabled me and some of my other iCMR colleagues to advance catheters to places that were previously not possible, especially in complex congenital heart disease patients,” said Dr. Suren Reddy from UT Southwestern/Children’s Medical Center, Dallas. “This guidewire has the potential to significantly advance the field of MR guided cardiac catheterizations and interventions.”

