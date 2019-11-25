Urology Centers of Alabama has been committed to providing the highest quality medical services in a compassionate and caring environment

Image: Anixa Biosciences collaborates with Urology Centers of Alabama. Photo: Courtesy of luvqs from Pixabay.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer, today announced a collaboration with Urology Centers of Alabama (UCA) in the Cchek™ early prostate cancer detection study. UCA will provide patient samples in Anixa’s ongoing study, including support of clinical validation of Anixa’s Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test.

UCA is one of several sites across the U.S. participating in this study. Dr. Charles Edward Bugg, Jr. will serve as the Principal Investigator at UCA.

Amit Kumar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Anixa, stated, “We are pleased to have another highly regarded urology practice join our team of collaboration partners. We look forward to UCA’s participation as we continue the clinical validation phase of the Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test in preparation for commercial launch later this year.”

Cchek is an early cancer detection technology, that measures a patient’s immunological response to a malignancy by analyzing immune system cells in peripheral blood. The goal is to utilize the technology to determine a patient’s cancer status from a simple blood draw, eliminating the need for a biopsy, which can be an expensive, painful and invasive procedure. Further, conventional methods using current cancer screening tests often lack accuracy and reliability. Anixa’s orthogonal approach using flow cytometry coupled with artificial intelligence provides an alternative method that offers improved affordability, efficacy and efficiency. To date, Anixa has successfully used Cchek™ to detect the presence of 20 different cancers including lung, colon, breast and prostate. The robust cancer detection performance of Cchek™ makes it a platform from which multiple cancer diagnostic tests may be developed. The first such test, a prostate cancer confirmation test, is slated for commercial launch by the end of 2019.

