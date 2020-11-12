Developed hand-in-hand with leading healthcare facilities, Ambra's FDA cleared ProViewer and cloud PACS system enable medical groups to manage diagnostic images and supplemental photos and videos using configurable workflow rules for routing and integrated reporting

Ambra Health's newly launched ProViewer is an advanced cloud-based diagnostic image viewer built for today’s needs. (Credit: Ambra Health.)

Ambra Health, maker of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced the launch of Ambra ProViewer, the company’s next generation cloud-based diagnostic image viewer built for today’s needs. ProViewer joins Ambra Health’s revamped suite of imaging tools and enables advanced anytime, anywhere access to medical imaging.

“Medical imaging innovation is in our DNA, and we are thrilled to make this available at a moment when digital image management has never been more important or in demand,” said Chantel Hopper, Vice President of Customer Success at Ambra Health. “This is one more great option for customers seeking advanced viewing capabilities.”

Developed hand-in-hand with leading healthcare facilities, Ambra’s FDA cleared ProViewer and cloud PACS system enable medical groups to manage diagnostic images and supplemental photos and videos using configurable workflow rules for routing and integrated reporting. Ambra’s imaging suite enables easy sharing of images, mobile access from anywhere at any time for quick reads, as well as full diagnostic, read-at-home and teleradiology capabilities with only a web browser. Key features of Ambra ProViewer include:

Easy to Deploy and Highly Customizable: Enable users to personalize their viewing experience with customizable keyboard shortcuts and an intuitive interface. ProViewer can be instantly deployed as a diagnostic reader for physicians or as a universal viewer across the enterprise.

Advanced Toolsets: Advanced visualization and analysis tool sets designed for research, orthopedics, oncology and more. Robust visualization features including multi-planar reconstruction, surface and volume rendering, and anatomical reordering to name a few.

Anytime, Anywhere Access: ProViewer is supported by all major web browsers with no downloads required as well as on mobile devices with the Ambra App for iOS and Android.

Providers Increasingly Turning to Cloud-Based Imaging Systems For Remote Viewing

Ambra Health is at the forefront of the transformation of medical imaging through cloud technology. Using Ambra Suite, physicians can safely and easily power all their image management needs including CD upload, image exchange and storage, and image-enabling patient portals, physician portals, second opinion workflows, trauma transfer, telestroke, and clinical trials.

The Ambra cloud suite powers image exchange and more at seven of the top 10 hospitals and six of the top 10 children’s hospitals, as well as leading radiology practices, subspecialty groups, and life sciences companies. Ambra is now the image management solution for leading healthcare providers such as UC San Diego, Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins, and New York Presbyterian. There are more than 600,000 users in the Ambra Health network across 50+ countries with over one million log-ins per month.

The company was recently named a finalist in the prestigious UCSF Digital Health Awards, has been recognized by KLAS research as the top medical image exchange vendor for six years running, and was named Best Healthcare Technology Solution in the annual SIIA Company CODiE Awards.

Ambra Health will be demonstrating ProViewer at the upcoming virtual RSNA conference November 29 through December 4.

Source: Company Press Release