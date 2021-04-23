The new facility will help the firm to address the market opportunity in Europe, Middle East and Africa region

Align Technology offers clear aligner systems, iTero intraoral scanners and exocad CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Medical device company Align Technology has announced an multi-million dollar investment to open a new manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland.

The company is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of Invisalign clear aligner system, as well as iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry.

Manufactured using digital and 3D technologies, Invisalign clear aligners are a removable and transparent teeth-straightening solution.

Align said that the new facility will enable it to address the extensive and underpenetrated market opportunity in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The EMEA region is said to represent more than five million annual orthodontic case starts.

Align stated that the new Wroclaw plant is the first facility for the company in the region and its third plant worldwide. Its other plants are located in Juarez of Mexico and Ziyang of China.

The investment in the new facility is part of the company’s strategy to bring its operational facilities closer to its customers.

The company is planning to start the supply of products from the facility to the customers in the EMEA region from early next year.

In addition, the company plans to support all EMEA Invisalign case shipments from the new manufacturing facility by 2024.

Align senior vice president and EMEA managing director Markus Sebastian said: “We are proud to open Align’s first manufacturing facility in the EMEA region.

“The state-of-the-art EMEA plant in Wroclaw is expected to add more than 2,500 jobs to Align by the end of 2025, making it the company’s largest investment in EMEA to date.

“Align has been expanding its presence in the region for the past 20 years by adding new offices, building strong regional and local teams, and expanding digital treatment planning facilities in three different markets – with plans for further expansion.”

In March last year, Align announced the acquisition of dental CAD/CAM software provider exocad Global Holdings for around $420m.