Image: AcrySof IQ PanOptix toric trifocal IOL product image. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Alcon, a medical device company specialised in eye care products, has introduced AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal intraocular lens (IOL) in the US.

Claimed to be the first and only trifocal lens for US patients undergoing cataract surgery, the AcrySof IQ PanOptix IOL is commercially launched, following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The approval was based on data from the pivotal trial conducted at 12 investigational sites in the US.

According to the company, PanOptix is clinically demonstrated to deliver a better combination of near, intermediate and distance vision, as well as significantly reduce the requirement for glasses after surgery.

AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal intraocular lens

AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal IOL is a type of multifocal IOL designed to focus images clearly onto the back of the patient’s eye (retina) to enable clear vision after the cataract removal.

Alcon has designed PanOptix for people to view mobile devices and computer screens, and provide high-quality distance vision in a range of lighting conditions. PanOptix is already one of the major presbyopia-correcting IOLs in over 70 countries.

The new lens deploys Enlighten optical technology, an advanced design that enhances intermediate vision without affecting near and distance vision.

PanOptix, which is available in spherical and toric designs, is developed based on Alcon’s AcrySof IQ IOL platform that was implanted in over 120 million eyes across the globe.

The centre of the AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal IOL provides better near (reading) vision and intermediate (computer work) vision similar to monofocal lens.

Alcon CEO David Endicott said: “We are leveraging Alcon’s years of experience with PanOptix in other countries to provide the best possible training and support for U.S. surgeons.

“Our goal is to ensure optimal outcomes for cataract patients looking to correct their vision at all distances, with the vast majority of them never needing to wear glasses post-surgery.”

