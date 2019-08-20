A new head-to-head clinical study showed positive results of PRECISION1 compared with 1-Day ACUVUE^ Moist contact lenses in terms of vision, comfort and handling

Alcon, an US-based medical company focused on eye care products, has announced its plans to launch, PRECISION1 daily disposable, silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lenses in the US.

PRECISION1 marks the first and only contact lens to use SMARTSURFACE technology

The company has designed PRECISION1 to use its SMARTSURFACE technology, a permanent, micro-thin, high-performance layer of moisture that supports a stable tear film to deliver lasting visual performance from morning to night.

Alcon said that a new head-to-head clinical study showed positive results of PRECISION1 compared with 1-Day ACUVUE^ Moist contact lenses in terms of vision, comfort and handling.

In addition, the study showed that PRECISION1 has secured five times better user rating than 1-Day ACUVUE Moist on end-of-day vision, end-of-day comfort and overall handling.

Alcon chief executive officer David Endicott said: “PRECISION1 is designed to provide lasting visual performance for patients who wear their contact lenses from early morning to late at night.

“PRECISION1 will be well-positioned as a mainstream daily disposable that complements our premium DAILIES TOTAL1 and value-driven DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS contact lenses, further expanding our contact lens portfolio to give us long-term growth opportunities in 2020 and beyond as we continue to develop our promising pipeline.”

Most of the new users discontinue contact lens wear within the first year

Alcon said that 1 in 5 new wearers discontinue contact lens wear within the first year, due to poor vision, poor comfort and handling issues, and has designed PRECISION1 to address the issues.

The lenses help new daily disposable contact lens wearers overcome these issues by providing precise vision, long-lasting comfort and ease of handling.

The firm has also introduced verofilcon A with Class 1 ultraviolet-blocking capabilities, a new lens material created specifically for PRECISION1 by Alcon Research and Development.

Florida-based optometrist Katie Spear said: “With the launch of PRECISION1, we now have a daily disposable contact lens option that meets the needs of a broad group of patients and delivers an outstanding wearing experience compared to similarly priced daily lenses.

“PRECISION1 is a lens patients can start in and stay in for years to come, especially those who have active lifestyles that demand exceptional all-day performance.”

PRECISION1 is planned to be launched across the US in early 2020, priced competitively between DAILIES TOTAL1 and DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS lenses.