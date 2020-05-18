The M.blue valve is claimed to be the only adjustable gravitational valve in the market with an integrated fixed pressure differential valve

The M.blue Hydrocephalus valve. (Credit: PRNewswire / Aesculap, Inc)

Braun company Aesculap, along with medical technology company The Christoph Miethke (MIETHKE), has introduced the next-generation M.blue Hydrocephalus valve in the US.

The M.blue valve features an advanced gravitational technology, which is incorporated with a fixed differential pressure unit in one valve. It helps to provide a simple and position-dependent solution.

According to the company, the M.blue valve is the only adjustable gravitational valve in the market with an integrated fixed pressure differential valve and offers customisation of the opening pressure during the most active time of the day.

The incorporation of the fixed pressure differential valve enables to address the posture changes.

Aesculap president Chuck DiNardo said: “With our strong partnership with MIETHKE comes an impactful collaborative effort to bring better Hydrocephalus solutions to patients, such as the new M.blue valve.”

The M.blue valve features a soft-touch mechanism that facilitates comfortable adjustment

Claimed to be the smallest adjustable gravitational valve in the US market, the M.blue valve is provided with a soft touch mechanism that facilitates comfortable adjustment.

The design features an active-lock mechanism, which helps to protect from unintentional reprogramming.

Shunt therapy is the general method for the treatment of Hydrocephalus, which is resulted due to the excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain.

As per the Hydrocephalus Association, it is estimated that more than 10 lakh people in the US currently live with hydrocephalus.

MIETHKE founder and CEO Christoph Miethke said: “The patient is our priority and we will continue to invest in research and development to create better solutions. Our focus on Hydrocephalus valves creates an expertise and openness to future developments that allows us to serve in a way that will improve the lives that we touch.”

Aesculap offers advanced technologies and services for general surgery, neurosurgery and sterilisation, while MIETHKE is the manufacturer of Hydrocephalus valves for Aesculap.

