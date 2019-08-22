As part of the long-term agreement, Steward Health Care will implement over 5,000 Infusomat and Perfusor wireless space pumps across their 36 domestic hospitals and outpatient facilities

US-based health care network Steward Health Care has entered into a long-term agreement with B. Braun Medical for IV solutions and infusion pumps.

Under the seven-year agreement, Steward Health Care will purchase IV solutions, as well as Infusomat and Perfusor Space pumps from B. Braun.

Braun corporate vice president Scott Quilty said: “We are delighted to partner with Steward Health Care, one of the nation’s leaders in transforming health care and developing innovative solutions to improve patient health.”

Infusomat and Perfusor wireless Space pumps

As per the terms of the deal, Steward Health Care will use more than 5,000 Infusomat and Perfusor wireless Space pumps across their 36 domestic hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Braun has designed the Infusomat Space large volume pump for acute care adult and paediatric facilities.

Infusomat Space pump, which weighs only three pounds, features a compact design that facilitates flexibility and easy transport within care settings.

Braun has developed the Perfusor Space syringe pump for continuous or intermittent delivery of parenteral fluids, enteral fluids, medications, blood, and blood products to adults, paediatrics, and neonates.

Under B. Braun’s Enterprise Initiatives, Steward Health Care will coordinate with the B. Braun Group of Companies in the US. It will work with B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap and Central Admixture Pharmacy Services (CAPS) to explore chances to standardise services and enhance patient care and workflow efficiencies.

Steward supply chain vice president Michel Prokopis said: “Steward made a strategic decision to purchase pumps, solutions and sets from a single vendor, and we determined that B. Braun’s infusion products provide the best solution for our patient care needs.”

Steward Health Care has 37 community hospitals across nine states and the country of Malta. It also manages more than 25 urgent care centres and 42 preferred skilled nursing facilities, in addition to community hospitals.

Braun Medical develops, produces and commercialises advanced medical products and services to the healthcare industry.

