Accelerate Diagnostics and BioCheck collaborate. (Credit: Darko Stojanovic/Pixabay.)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and BioCheck, Inc., a privately-held San Francisco-based company focused on in vitro diagnostics, today announced that they have entered into a commercial supply and collaboration agreement. Under the agreement, Accelerate Diagnostics will distribute the BioCheck MS-FAST, a fully-automated chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer, along with BioCheck’s SARS-CoV-2 tests for the detection of IgG and IgM antibodies. The agreement covers North America, Europe and the Middle East.

The BioCheck MS-FAST system and SARS-CoV-2 chemiluminescence-based tests are capable of processing blood, serum, or plasma samples in 30 minutes to detect antibodies that confirm exposure and potential immunity to COVID-19. BioCheck has applied to receive FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their SARS-Cov-2 tests.

“Serological testing for the detection of antibodies to COVID-19 plays a critical role in identifying patients who have likely developed some degree of immunity to the virus,” stated Romney Humphries, Accelerate Diagnostics’ Chief Scientific Officer. “The BioCheck SARS-CoV-2 tests will help determine which medical professionals can more safely serve on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients, as well as when it may be safe for recovered patients to resume normal activities.”

Jack Phillips, Accelerate Diagnostics’ Chief Executive Officer, also commented: “We are eager to play our part in the fight against this devastating virus. BioCheck, Inc., in conjunction with its strategic partner Sophonix Co., Ltd., has been clinically validating its fully automated serologic tests in Wuhan, China since the early stages of the pandemic, and we are delighted to partner with them to bring this critical technology to as many patients and healthcare workers as possible.”

Dr. Amy Zhang, Vice President and General Manager of BioCheck, stated: “We are excited to announce this partnership with Accelerate Diagnostics, which will bring our MS-FAST instrument and SARS-CoV-2 IgG and IgM tests to patients across multiple geographies and help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 around the world. Working with Sophonix, we have spent seven years developing the MS-FAST system to be more sensitive and easily deployable than many current products on the market.”

Accelerate Diagnostics management will provide further details on the agreement during its first quarter earnings call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4:30PM Eastern Time. Dial-in and webcast information for the earnings call can be found at ir.axdx.com.

