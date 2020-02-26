Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation

Zynex Receives FDA Clearance for its Blood Volume Monitor. (Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay.)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted 510(k) clearance for sale in the U.S. for the CM-1500 Blood Volume Monitor.

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO said: “I am very excited to finally have obtained FDA clearance to sell our non-invasive Blood Volume Monitor in the U.S. The device is fully developed, has performed well in multiple clinical trials and can guide medical professionals in hospitals and surgical centers towards better fluid management during surgery and in recovery settings. Fluid management during and after surgery is one of the largest un-met needs in hospitals today.”

Source: Company Press Release