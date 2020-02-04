Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation

Zynex secures European Patent for Blood Volume Monitor. (Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay.)

Zynex, Inc. (OTCQB: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, announced today that it has obtained a European patent for its Blood Volume Monitor Device. Thomas Sandgaard, the inventor, has assigned the patent to Zynex’s subsidiary, Zynex Monitoring Solutions.

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO said: “I am excited to have obtained European patent protection for the core principles of how we detect fluid imbalances such as excessive blood loss during surgery or internal bleeding in recovery. We received a U.S. Utility Patent protection on the device about a year ago and believe this will strengthen our competitive position in the market for better fluid management in hospitals and surgical centers. This breakthrough technology is unique as there are no other non-invasive devices available that can detect blood loss or internal bleeding.

We believe our non-invasive, easy-to-operate technology will serve an unmet need to manage blood volume in hospital and surgical settings, whether it is fluid loss, fluid overload or internal bleeding which is rarely detected until it becomes critical or fatal. It should be noted, we are still awaiting FDA clearance and European CE marking to fully launch the product into the market.

We believe lives can be saved with this technology as significant complications are avoided during surgery. Fluid management issues can cause organs to malfunction and make recovery more difficult.

Source: Company Press Release