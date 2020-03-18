The collaboration will expand the use of Vivante's digital platform beyond treatment, toward prediction and early interception

Vivante Health collaborates with Janssen to develop digital predictive biomarkers. (Credit: Janssen Global Services)

US-based digital healthcare company Vivante Health has entered into a partnership with Janssen Biotech, a division of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, to develop digital biomarkers for predictive disease modeling.

Vivante has been involved in the development of a digital health platform since 2015 to help identify digital biomarkers for inflammatory conditions focusing on digestive health and disease.

Digital biomarkers is a growing field of study that makes use of both the health information of individual patients collected through traditional electronic health data and by using digital health devices such as health apps.

Vivante Health’s GIThrive platform captures real-time information to provide a broader view of individuals

The company’s product GIThrive is an user-centric, data-rich platform that captures real-time information and includes biometric testing and microbiome analyses, to provide a comprehensive assessment of individuals.

The platform matches the profiles with psychosocial, nutritional, and medication interventions to fill gaps in care and modify disease progression.

Vivante Health collaboration with Janssen will focus on digital biomarkers for inflammatory bowel disease as inflammation is being stated as the root cause of digestive illnesses such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

The collaboration facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, aims to expand the use of Vivante’s digital platform beyond treatment, toward prediction and early interception.

Vivante Health chief medical officer Dr. Simon Mathews said: “The ability to identify patients at risk for developing inflammatory disease and those that are more likely to experience disease progression is a critical step to potentially altering the natural history of disease for patients.

“The collaboration with Janssen is an exciting opportunity since we share in their goals of intercepting disease and advancing precision medicine.”

