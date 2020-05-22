The companies will create an advanced intelligent care robot that can detect Covid-19 symptoms within 10 seconds

Vayyar and Meditemi’s joint solution for Covid-19 early stage symptom detection. (Credit: PRNewswire / Vayyar Imaging)

Vayyar Imaging has collaborated Meditemi for the development of an advanced intelligent care robot to detect early-stage symptoms of Covid-19 disease.

Vayyar Imaging is a provider of 4D radar imaging technology, while Meditemi provides robotic healthcare solutions.

The companies will focus on the creation of a more intelligent care robot that offers a range of remote monitoring capabilities, including early detection of Covid-19 symptoms within 10 seconds.

Under the deal, the partnership will integrate Vayyar’s 4D intelligent RF sensors with Meditemi’s health robots to for better screening and monitoring of early-stage Covid-19 symptoms.

Vayyar Home general manager Ofer Familier said: “Following successful collaborations with Israel’s Ministries of Defense and Health, we are thrilled to be coupling our health sensor technology with Meditemi to provide solutions to bring people back to work and also help monitor our parents and grandparents at their homes.”

The advanced robot will carry out a quick and touchless scan when a person approaches it to analyse their heart rate (BPM), respiratory rate (RPM), waveforms and temperature.

Later, the robot’s dashboard will show crucial vital signs and the Covid-19 infection risk level in real-time.

The care robot can conduct quick and automatic screening in any public space

The care robot will hold the capacity to provide quick and automatic screening in any public space such as building entrances, factories, public transport, airports, trade shows and border crossings without staff support and sanitation requirements.

Additionally, the robots will support seniors to better monitor in their residences and alert caregivers regarding emergency situations or health deterioration.

The intelligent robots, which can function in any environmental condition, will not have any impact with line-of-sight, lighting, or weather conditions.

Meditemi president and CEO Rafael Aviram said: “Meditemi robot together with Vayyar technology will help doctors and nurses in providing treatment and giving advice to patients without touching or getting close to the patient in order to reduce virus infection risks for medical personnel.”

In March, AlayaCare introduced a Covid-19 screener to minimise the health risk for home and community care workers.

The electronic screening tool will help front-line workers to evaluate the risk before they offer home and community-based services to elderly and risky patients.