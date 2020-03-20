The AlayaCare electronic screening tool has been designed to use during each visit and can be used by personal care workers and clinicians

The AlayaCare electronic screening tool will help determine the potential risk of COVID-19 infection (Credit: Business Wire)

AlayaCare has introduced a COVID-19 screener to minimise the health risk for home and community care workers.

The electronic screening tool will help front-line workers to evaluate the risk before they offer home and community-based services to elderly and risky patients.

AlayaCare’s screening tool, which can be used before each visit, is available to personal care workers and clinicians.

By asking an user to go through five questions recommended by health authorities, the application will determine the potential risk of COVID-19 infection.

If a risk is evaluated, an alert will be passed to the care providers organizational COVID-19 task force or central management, for follow-up.

AlayaCare CEO Adrian Schauer said: “Care providers were increasingly incorporating virtual tools into their service offering and now, with heightened pressure on the health care system, we’re seeing the need for and adaptation of smart technology tools accelerating.

“The addition of the screening application will help care providers evaluate risk and early identification and response intervention has the potential to reduce the spread of infection.”

AlayaCare has already completed production of over 10,000 COVID-19 screeners

According to the company, the solution is already in production and more than 10,000 screens have been completed.

A screening tool is a technology tool, which enables to minimise transmission of infection within vulnerable populations.

AlayaCare has also collaborated with quality assurance and performance benchmarking organisation Home Care Pulse to conduct a free employee phone screening survey for the field staff to complete before offering home and community-based services.

Home Care Pulse chief operating officer Todd Austin said: “Our focus during this time is to ensure that field staff are equipped with the tools and resources needed to deliver the best care possible while staying safe.”

