Therabody Acquires Smart Muscle Stimulator PowerDot. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Therabody, the global innovator in tech wellness and the creator of the Theragun®, announced today that it has acquired the world’s first Smart Muscle Stimulator™, PowerDot. The PowerDot acquisition underscores Therabody’s commitment to democratizing medical technology that has historically only been available to elite athletes and leading medical professionals.

“The integration of PowerDot’s clinical technology complements and further expands our product line, making cutting-edge, natural alternatives to traditional medicine available to everybody,” explains Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody. “PowerDot’s technology is superior to its competition and has changed the way consumers manage pain and optimize recovery. We’re looking forward to working with Eric and the PowerDot team in order to grow this electrical stimulation technology.”

Therabody is a technologically advanced ecosystem of products and services grounded in research and backed by science. Now on its fourth generation of Theragun percussive therapy devices, Therabody introduced its USDA Certified Organic CBD line TheraOne, recently added the Wave Duo and Wave Solo to its suite of vibration therapy devices and relaunched RecoveryAir pneumatic compression technology. By adding PowerDot’s electrical stimulation technology, Therabody is expanding its portfolio of whole-body wellness products for any need.

“Electrical stimulation is widely used in the medical industry and has been proven to be incredibly effective in recovery and pain management,” explains Dr. Jason Wersland, Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of Therabody. “PowerDot complements our ecosystem of innovative products, and is another efficacious way of helping everybody feel better naturally.”

The FDA-cleared Class II medical grade device uses electrical stimulation to cause muscles to contract and release, increasing blood flow to help improve muscular strength and endurance, shorten recovery times, prevent injury, and temporarily relieve and manage pain. PowerDot’s Smart Recovery™ AI technology not only allows for the compact simulator to understand the user’s activity, but also connects to an intuitive mobile app that offers custom programs designed to address specific pain and recovery needs, including pad placement and recommended intensity settings, making personalized electrical stimulation attainable at-home, in the gym, or on-the-go.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Therabody as we make electrical stimulation more widely attainable,” said Eric Glader, CEO of PowerDot. “Like Ben, Dr. Jason and the rest of the Therabody team, our sole focus is helping people feel better and empowering them to keep moving towards their best. There is still so much work to be done in the wellness category, and Therabody’s innovation, scale, and reach will help to grow PowerDot.”

Source: Company Press Release