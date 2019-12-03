The Cartesion Prime boasts a uniquely balanced designed digital PET detector that incorporates full coverage of the crystal scintillators by the SiPM photosensors

Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging in Las Vegas is the first institution in the world to install Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.’s all-new Cartesion Prime Digital PET/CT system. This installation will provide the initial clinical evaluation of the newly FDA-cleared system, helping to demonstrate its impact on image quality and operational functionality.

The Cartesion Prime boasts a uniquely balanced designed digital PET detector that incorporates full coverage of the crystal scintillators by the SiPM photosensors and one to one crystal to SiPM coupling achieving time of flight resolution of less than 280 picoseconds, resulting in high quality images for increased clinical confidence and productivity. The detector provides a large 27cm axial field of view coverage for quick exams and a more comfortable patient experience. With a strong investment in developing a robust cooling solution, the design of this new digital detector also offers air cooling, allowing for more flexibility and potential cost savings for those institutions interested in digital PET/CT.

“The air-cooling of the new Cartesion Prime Digital PET/CT allowed for an easy, quick and inexpensive installation,” said Mark Winkler, MD, partner, Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging. “Upgrading to this system was as simple as replacing a CT scanner rather than the complexity, time and cost of installing a water-cooled system.”

“The Cartesion Prime was designed to help clinicians chart the right course for their patients’ care while improving operational outcomes,” said Tim Nicholson, managing director, Molecular Imaging Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “The advanced technology can translate into increased diagnostic confidence and quicker workflows.”

“We are excited for what this installation means for our production of the Cartesion Prime PET/CT system,” Tim continued. “Having the opportunity to see the impact of our new digital PET/CT in the clinical environment is a tremendous step forward and a demonstration of how Canon Medical is delivering new, innovative solutions to improve patient care.”

