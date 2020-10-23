SourceMark, a leader in airway management, announced today that it has been awarded a video endoscopy contract for single-use video laryngoscopy and for video endoscopic systems by Premier Inc., a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 200,000 other providers and organizations.

“Receiving this Premier agreement is a testament to SourceMark’s service, technology and overall value. We are excited to introduce this advanced technology that provides greater protection to the front-line healthcare workers while improving the patient experience,” said Dan Blucher, CEO, SourceMark.

Effective November 1, 2020, this new three-year agreement in the video endoscope category allows Premier members to access SourceMark’s innovative ClearViz HD video endoscopic wireless platform. “Working with a great company like Premier fully aligns with one of our strategic goals to provide proven innovative products to our hard-working clinicians enabling them to deliver the best patient care possible,” said Steve Cebada, Army Combat Medic Veteran, Respiratory Therapist and SVP Product Management & Marketing at SourceMark.

SourceMark’s ClearViz platform is ideal for all medical distant endoscopic situations keeping the healthcare provider safer than traditional methods. The interchangeable wireless module easily pairs to a 13.3” HD monitor to further distance the clinician without the traditional cables associated with many existing video systems. Designed as an all-in-one solution for visualized airway management and respiratory care, this platform truly empowers the medical professional in all urgent, therapeutic, or diagnostic procedures.