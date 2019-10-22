episil has a mechanical action indicated for the management of pain and relief of pain in the oral cavity caused by chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy

Image: Solasia secures approval of episil. Photo: Courtesy of Hung Diesel from Pixabay.

Solasia Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Asia, today officially announced that episil oral liquid which intended use is to protect the oral wounds by forming a protective film, has been approved by the National Institute of Medical Device Safety Information (NIDS) in South Korea.

episil® has a mechanical action indicated for the management of pain and relief of pain in the oral cavity caused by chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy, and is the only ready-to-use, pocket-sized medical device for such indication. episil® is to provide a new pain relief treatment option for patients with oral mucositis also in South Korea.

In 2015, Solasia obtained the exclusive licenses to develop and commercialize episil® in Japan and China from Camurus. In 2018, Solasia obtained the right for South Korea. In July 2017, episil was approved in Japan by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, with newly indication for the management of pain and relief of pain, soothing oral lesions including oral mucositis caused by chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy. Following approval, episil was launched in Japan in May 2018. In China, episil was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA, formerly CFDA) in February 2019, and launched in July 2019.

For the commercialization of episil in South Korea, Solasia will launch it through a commercial partner. Solasia is currently negotiating with some Korean companies and plans to make a formal announcement upon its decision.

