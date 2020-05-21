The JOURNEY II inicompartmental knee system allows to provide a improved personalised approach to partial knee arthroplasty through a modular and two-tray configuration

The JOURNEY II unicompartmental knee system. (Credit: PRNewswire / Smith & Nephew plc)

Medical technology company Smith+Nephew has introduced a JOURNEY II inicompartmental knee (UK) system.

Featuring OXINIUM technology, the JOURNEY II system enables to offer a better personalised approach to partial knee arthroplasty through a modular and two-tray configuration, enabling to reduce sterilisation costs and customise instrumentation to match a surgical flow.

The JOURNEY II UK system helps to enhance bone coverage in both the medial and lateral compartments of the knee

With a lateral-specific tibia baseplate and an increased size range for femoral components and medial tibia baseplates, the JOURNEY II UK system allows improving bone coverage in both the medial and lateral compartments of the knee.

The JOURNEY II UK’s two-tray footprint can be reduced when combined with the company’s enabling technologies, helping to provide healthcare providers with increased value in a comprehensive solution to unicompartmental knee procedures.

The company is currently offering the JOURNEY II UK system in North America and Europe for partial knee applications.

Smith+Nephew orthopaedics president Skip Kiil said: “Our JOURNEY II Unicompartmental Knee System brings a much-needed solution to the partial knee space. Our customers want it because partial knees enable faster recovery6-8 and improved functionality for their patients.

“Adding to these benefits, JOURNEY II UK is also designed to deliver high patient satisfaction.”

In November 2019, Smith+Nephew launched its new OR3O Dual Mobility System for primary and revision hip arthroplasty procedures.

Smith+Nephew said that the dual mobility implants have a small diameter femoral head than traditional solutions, and which locks into a larger polyethylene insert to increase stability and offer an improved range of motion.

With more than 17,500 employees, Smith+Nephew operates three business segments such as orthopaedics, advanced wound management, and sports medicine and ENT.