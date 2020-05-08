The Omni surgical system is a manually operated device developed to deliver small amounts of viscoelastic fluid

The next-generation Omni surgical system is used to conduct microinvasive glaucoma surgery procedures. (Credit: Pixabay/slightly_different)

Medical devices maker Sight Sciences has introduced its next-generation Omni surgical system for microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) procedures.

The new surgical system is a manually operated device that can deliver small amounts of viscoelastic fluid such as Healon or HealonGV from Abbott Medical Optics, Amvisc from Bausch & Lomb and Provisc from Alcon, during ophthalmic surgery.

Omni surgical system integrates two distinct angle procedures

Sight Sciences’ surgical system integrates two specific angle procedures such as ab interno trabeculotomy and transluminal viscoelastic delivery.

The Omni surgical system is claimed to be the only MIGS device, which enables surgeons to target all three points of aqueous humor outflow resistance, including trabecular meshwork, Schlemm’s canal and distal collector channels.

The system features an updated Luer lock fitting and pull-pin to offer increased efficiency in the priming and preparation of the device.

Its ergonomic handle and flexi-grip surface are said to fit comfortably and offer stability in the surgeon’s hand.

The advanced gearing wheel design of the system facilitates seamless deployment and retraction of the microcatheter.

According to the company, the initial published results from early use of the Omni surgical system demonstrate show meaningful reductions in intraocular pressure (IOP) and medication use.

Sight Sciences’ large-scale, multi-centre retrospective and prospective MIGS clinical studies further assessing the surgical system are ongoing and in their advanced stages.

Sight Sciences chief commercial officer, Shawn O’Neil said: “We designed the next generation of our OMNI Surgical System to provide improved ergonomics, intuitive use and smooth microcatheter deployment and retraction, while continuing to deliver excellent outcomes as a standalone treatment, or as a procedure performed in conjunction with cataract surgery.

“We’re excited to announce the availability of this improved system, which incorporates many changes based on feedback from our physician customers.”

In March, Sight Sciences secured $30m in a Series E preferred stock financing round to commercialise its Omni and TearCare products.