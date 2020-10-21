Serena Bright allows clinicians to carry out breast biopsy exams with contrast guidance using the same mammography equipment

GE Healthcare has introduced Serena Bright contrast-enhanced guided biopsy solution. (Credit: General Electric)

GE Healthcare has introduced a contrast-enhanced guided biopsy solution Serena Bright in the US, to help improve breast cancer outcomes for women.

The new technology from the company enables clinicians to carry out breast biopsy exams with contrast guidance using the same mammography equipment in the same room, as well as with the same staff as the screening or diagnostic mammogram.

Designed to efficiently fight against breast cancer, Serena Bright secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June.

The potential benefits of contrast enhanced spectral mammography (CESM) biopsy comprise reduced procedure time and improved overall patient experience when compared to MRI-biopsy guided therapy.

According to GE Healthcare, key to the new technology’s application is the company’s SenoBright HD CESM, a diagnostic breast exam with iodine-based contrast that offers high sensitivity for more precise breast cancer diagnosis.

CESM biopsy-Serena Bright offers enhanced image quality

CESM biopsy-Serena Bright offers improved image quality by showing areas of unusual blood flow to localise lesions, which need to be biopsied.

GE Healthcare president and women’s health and X-Ray CEO Agnes Berzsenyi said: “Now more than ever, it is critical we put the comfort of patients first and get them answers as fast as possible. We are proud to bring Serena Bright to our customers during a time when this type of innovation is needed most.

“We hope this technology can help improve breast cancer outcomes for women during this time of uncertainty.”

Earlier this month, GE Healthcare launched its new ultrasound system Voluson SWIFT, to help the women’s health professionals expand their diagnostic capabilities.