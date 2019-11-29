Sectra’s solution will offer radiologists at the university access to all radiology images, tools and information from a single workstation

Image: Sectra to upgrade radiology imaging at Dutch university. Photo: Courtesy of Sectra AB.

Medical imaging company Sectra has secured a five-year contract to install its radiology imaging solution at Maastricht University Medical Center (MUMC) in the Netherlands.

Sectra stated that its comprehensive toolset helps in streamlining radiology workflow to improve reading efficiency and patient outcomes.

The solution will offer radiologists at MUMC, access to all radiology images, tools and information from a single workstation, anywhere in the enterprise. It will enable radiologists to review studies and create actionable reports from the single application.

The radiology imaging solution installed by Sectra is expected to handle approximately 210,000 radiology examinations annually.

Sectra president and CEO Torbjörn Kronander said: “Maastricht University Medical Center is at the forefront of medical imaging in Europe, and we are honored to have been given their confidence.

“With a shared vision of a multidisciplinary approach to imaging, we are excited to work together to improve effectiveness in healthcare.”

Bought by MUMC, Sectra’s radiology imaging solution is part of the company’s enterprise imaging offering.

As a scalable and modular solution, the radiology imaging solution supports high image-intense departments such as radiology, breast imaging, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics.

Earlier this month, Sectra was selected by Dutch hospital Ziekenhuis Gelderse Vallei to provide a single point access to all images, videos and data across multiple departments, thus reducing IT complexity.

As part of the agreement, Sectra will provide Ziekenhuis Gelderse Vallei with a shared solution across its departments for radiology, nuclear medicine and cardiology.

The solution offered by the company will also be integrated with their electronic medical record (EMR), providing access and sharing of images and information across the entire clinical pathway and will offer clinicians a complete patient record.

Additionally, the solution will also include Sectra Image Exchange Portal to allow secure sharing and collaboration around images and information with others outside of the hospital when needed.