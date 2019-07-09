A new diagnostic method that monitors arthritis in patients has been developed by researchers from University of Birmingham’s School of Computer Science

A new rapid, non-invasive technique could help clinicians diagnose arthritis earlier (Credit: Cleveland Clinic)

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can be detected within two minutes using a new, non-invasive diagnostic method developed by a research team in the University of Birmingham’s School of Computer Science.

The new technique, developed in partnership with Health Technologies Institute and Rheumatologists in the NIHR Birmingham Biomedical Research Centre, could help clinicians diagnose the disease earlier and adopt more effective treatments.

It combines 3D digital imaging with infrared spectroscopy to create a 3D image of blood content inside the hands of patients that can be used to produce an objective, quantifiable assessment.

The study’s lead author, Professor Hamid Dehghani, said: “We know that diagnosing patients with RA early is really important, because early treatment leads to better long-term outcomes.

“The system we have developed offers a low-cost, objective way of detecting the disease and potentially grading how advanced it is.

“We hope, in time, it will enable clinicians to diagnose the disease earlier and offer personalised treatment plans for patients.”

How does the new diagnostic test detecting rheumatoid arthritis work?

The new technique requires the patient to place their hand inside a scanner that creates a 3D model of it, measuring its size, form and structure.

Next, an infrared beam is directed through each finger in turn and the amount of light coming out through the finger is measured, as oxygenated and deoxygenated blood absorb light differently.

Infrared imaging can calculate and indicate warning signs of RA, such as hypoxia – lowered levels of blood oxygen – and increased levels of blood content, a sign of inflammation.

In a pilot study, the team examined 144 joints from 21 rheumatology patients and were able to detect accurately inflamed joints, the results are published in the Journal of Biomedical Optics.

The economic cost of rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis can be difficult to diagnose in its early stages, because the early signs and symptoms mimic those of many other diseases.

The chronic disease, which affects more than 1.3 million Americans and almost 500,000 people in the UK, has different results depending on the patient, and is the third most common type of arthritis behind osteoarthritis and gout.

According to the Parliament report, in 2009, the economic impact of RA in the UK was estimated to be $697.47m per year in direct healthcare costs, but the disease had a much larger impact on sick leave and work-related disability, which resulted in an additional cost of $2.24bn a year.

Current traditional methods of diagnosis rely on a combination of standard physical examinations by a consultant rheumatologist, blood tests and scanning by X-ray or ultrasound, which can be time-consuming and lack some sensitivity to soft tissue changes early in the course of disease.

This can result in substantial joint destruction before changes on the standard X-ray test become apparent

Another limitation is that the procedure can be subjective, requiring highly-trained staff.