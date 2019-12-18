RAPID expands worldwide reach to bring Vietnam the only clinically validated, next-generation imaging platform for assessing stroke

RAPID, the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke, is now available and installed in Vietnam. The RAPID artificial intelligence framework helps to quantify brain lesions and extend the window of potential stroke intervention from six hours after onset to up to 24 hours, for patients with salvageable brain tissue. RAPID provides physicians with fast, fully automated, and easy-to-interpret imaging that facilitates clinical decision-making around stroke.

According to the Vietnam Stroke Association, there are approximately 200,000 new stroke cases every year, 90% of which have long term consequences and complications. Hospitals and clinics that treat stroke in Vietnam will now have access to the RAPID automated CTP, MRI, CTA, ASPECTS and ICH solutions, as well as their unique mobile app that accelerates the provision of information to support treatment decision-making. RAPID’s expansion into Vietnam represents continued market growth across Asia, and is further confirmation that RAPID has become the de facto standard for stoke imaging around the world.

“Strokes are a medical emergency, and urgent treatment is essential. However, only about 19% of patients arrive at our hospitals within 4-6 hours after experiencing stroke symptoms,” commented Dr. Thang Huy Nguyen, Senior Stroke Consultant, Head of Department of Cerebrovascular Disease, 115 People’s Hospital. “The RAPID technology provides physicians and stroke teams the ability to diagnose more stroke patients by extending the treatment window up to 24 hours. Moving forward our teams will be able to utilize this advanced technology via the RAPID platform to promptly address more cases with the highest efficiency.”

Developed by leading stroke experts, RAPID technology has been selected for use in several ground-breaking trials that have changed stroke treatment guidelines issued by both the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. The RAPID Artificial Intelligence framework combines deep learning, machine learning and expert feature extraction. It is the only clinically validated imaging solution for stroke diagnostic support worldwide. In 2019, this proven platform is being used for more than 400,000 scans by thousands of healthcare professionals in over 45 countries.

The Complete RAPID Platform includes:

RAPID CTP: fully-automated perfusion maps; accurately quantifies reduced cerebral blood flow, cerebral blood volume and transit time

RAPID MRI: fully-automated diffusion and perfusion maps that quantify brain areas with low ADC values, as well as delayed contrast arrival

RAPID CTA: automatically delivers CT angiography maps and identifies brain regions with reduced blood vessel density in 2D and 3D outputs

RAPID ASPECTS: automatically identifies areas of early ischemic change on non-contrast CT scans, which predicts irreversible injury

RAPID ICH: automatically triages non-contrast CT scans to quickly identify brain hemorrhages with a sensitivity and specificity >90%

RAPID Mobile: securely preview RAPID results from multiple sites with customizable notifications on mobile devices

“With RAPID in Vietnam we continue to extend the global footprint to give more hospitals the tools they need to help stroke patients achieve the best possible outcomes and quality of life,” said Anil Singhal, MD, SVP, Worldwide Operations at RAPID. “Vietnamese hospitals are already reporting positive outcomes that may not have been possible prior to RAPID being available. We are very proud to be partnering with these facilities to help provide the best care for their patients.”

Source: Company Press Release