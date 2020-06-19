The new AI-powered solution will help healthcare professionals to expedite the screening of Covid-19 patients with pneumonia symptoms

QuEST Global has developed AI-powered diagnostic solution to screen Covid-19 disease. (Credit: Mahmoud Ahmed from Pixabay)

Global product engineering and lifecycle services company QuEST Global has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostic solution to advance the screening capabilities for Covid-19 disease.

The company’s AI-powered solution will enable healthcare professionals to expedite the screening of Covid-19 patients with pneumonia symptoms.

QuEST Global hi-tech and digital global head Krish Kupathil said: “Since the fight against Covid-19 is all about faster screening and immediate isolation of maximum number of people, we aim to accelerate the screening time as much as possible.

“The AI-based solution will make radiography examinations much faster by leveraging modern image diagnostic systems.”

The AI-powered diagnostic solution is supported by Microsoft Azure Machine Learning platform

QuEST AI-powered diagnostic solution applies advanced deep learning models for the sorting and detection of chest X-rays of patients with the novel corona virus disease.

According to the company, the solution can be deployed on the cloud as a service with an accuracy of more than 95%.

The new diagnostic solution is supported by Microsoft Azure Machine Learning platform, which enables to develop and deploy on machine learning models in a secured manner.

QuEST’ medical devices engineering team has designed the new technology demonstrator using chest X-rays of healthy individuals, patients with symptoms of pneumonia and Covid-19.

The X-rays have been used to train and develop a deep neural network model, which could separate the radiological patterns of pneumonia related to Covid-19 and focus on the suspicious ones, enabling to rapidly screen the disease.

Microsoft Americas IoT and mixed reality sales general manager Michael Kuptz said: “In these unprecedented times, saving human lives is the ultimate goal, and technology can help. Microsoft’s collaborations with product engineering leaders like QuEST can go a long way to driving a more positive outcome.”

QuEST Global is a product engineering and lifecycle services partner to multiple companies in the aero engines, hi-tech, aerospace and defense, transportation (auto and rail), power and industrial, oil and gas, and medical devices industries.

