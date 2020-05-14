The approval is applicable to Philips ultrasound portfolio, including the EPIQ series, Affiniti series, Lumify, CX50, and Sparq diagnostic ultrasound system

Philips has secured FDA approval for ultrasound solutions to manage Covid-related lung and cardiac complications. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Royal Philips has secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its wider range of ultrasound solutions to manage Covid-19-related lung and cardiac complications.

The advanced imaging capabilities and ease of disinfection are making clinicians prefer handheld and portable ultrasound solutions for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Philips will offer detailed and practical guidance on its systems and software to the clinicians to help better treat patients affected by the Covid-19 disease.

The approval is applicable to the Philips ultrasound portfolio, including the EPIQ series, Affiniti series, Lumify, CX50, and Sparq diagnostic ultrasound system, as well as off-cart solutions such as QLAB advanced quantification software.

Philips’ Lumify with Reacts point-of-care ultrasound solution has been designed to be worked with a compatible smartphone or tablet. It is claimed to be the world’s first ultra-portable ultrasound device with advanced telehealth capabilities.

The Reacts communications platform allows two-way audio-visual calls with live ultrasound streaming, helping both parties to simultaneously view the live ultrasound image and probe positioning while discussing and interacting at the same time.

The new guidance also makes to know the specific presets, transducers, quantification tools, and other capabilities available on Philips’ ultrasound systems, which are relevant in evaluating and managing Covid-19 related lung and cardiac complications.

Philips ultrasound general manager and senior vice president Bich Le said: “With this regulatory clearance we can offer clear guidance to ensure safe and effective use of ultrasound to manage Covid-19-related lung and cardiac complications.

“At the same time, we are investing significantly to ramp up production globally, including at our ultrasound manufacturing plants in the US.”

Recently, Philips has introduced a new ultimate ultrasound solution for paediatric assessment. It offers clinicians with comprehensive images and the required performance to make a precise diagnosis for paediatric patients.