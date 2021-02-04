Board members of the BPSA serve staggered two-year terms

Qosina CEO elected as BPSA board member. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Qosina announced that its president and CEO Scott Herskovitz has been elected as an at-large board director of the Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA).

Board members of the BPSA, an affiliated organisation of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), serve staggered two-year terms.

Formed in 2005, the BPSA is an international industry association dedicated to speeding up the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Herskovitz said: “I am honored to be elected as a BPSA board member and work alongside this highly respected group of industry leaders.

“As a global supplier of single-use medical components, Qosina is committed to supporting the BPSA and their focus on the essential and safe utilization of single-use bioprocessing systems for the production of biopharmaceuticals and critical vaccines.”

Qosina is a global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The company was founded in 1980. Its catalog features more than 5,000 products.

The Qosina product line consists of disposable medical device components including angiographic needles, applicators, bioprocessing components, catheter hubs, check valves, clips, clamps, connectors, extension lines, forceps, and gauze, among others.