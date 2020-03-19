The SureLOK MIS 3L system includes cannulated pedicle screws, straight and pre-curved rods, and locking caps

Precision Spine has introduced SureLOK MIS 3L percutaneous screw system (Credit: Pixabay/kalhh)

Medical devices maker Precision Spine has introduced the SureLOK MIS 3L percutaneous screw system in the US.

The SureLOK MIS 3L percutaneous screw system will help spine surgeons to gain flexibility in their procedural approaches and application of its various components.

With advanced component features, the SureLOK MIS 3L system is provided with cannulated pedicle screws, straight and pre-curved rods, and locking caps. All are available in different sizes to help surgeons closely match each patient’s anatomy.

The screws include a 150mm extended tab to facilitate low profile and MIS percutaneous placement with 50mm of controlled rod reduction.

An Open Tulip design enables to advance rod introduction, while the proximal tapered triple lead thread helps in improving efficiency in placing screws and improve pull-out strength.

The screw’s self-tapping improves insertion, while a square thread locking cap helps to reduce the potential for cross threading.

Precision Spine’s system includes an easy-to-use percutaneous rod inserter with a bulleted tip keyed hex end and 15° rod angle that helps improve rod insertion and release. Its inserter shaft will help easily glide through the tulips for fast and efficient rod delivery.

The SureLOK MIS 3L system can be used in immobilisation and stabilisation of spinal segments in skeletally mature patients

Featuring a compression/distraction system, the company’s new product is suitable for the immobilisation and stabilisation of spinal segments in skeletally mature patients as an adjunct to fusion in the treatment of acute and chronic instabilities or deformities of the thoracic, lumbar and sacral spine

The system can also be used for non-cervical pedicle screw fixation for severe spondylolisthesis, trauma, spinal stenosis, curvatures, spinal tumor, pseudarthrosis and failed previous fusion.

Precision Spine chief operating officer Chris DeNicola said: “The SureLOK MIS 3L Percutaneous Screw System represents another example of how Precision Spine is making good on its commitment to develop minimally invasive devices that feature the versatility and flexibility surgeons need to help improve OR efficiency and achieve positive patient outcomes.”

