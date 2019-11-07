The platform, designed to improve connectivity between patients and healthcare organisations, has also delivered awards for Phillips-Medisize in February and June

One of the key ways Phillips-Medisize can connect patients to healthcare providers is with mobile apps, allowing them to receive more information on their medications (Credit: Pixabay)

Phillips-Medisize won its third award of the year for its cloud-based support system, the Connected Health Platform (CHP), at the CPhI Worldwide/InnoPack pharma event in Frankfurt.

The American medtech company received the 16th CPhI (Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients) pharma award in the category of drug delivery devices, for its innovation and dedication to driving the industry forward.

Through the platform, Phillips-Medisize uses information-sharing, analytics and cyber security measures to support pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies.

It also connects healthcare providers and patients more effectively, via the cloud.

Phillips-Medisize CEO and president Matt Jennings said: “With a strong focus on quality, safety and more than a decade of experience in developing connected health solutions, we thank CPhI for acknowledging our contributions to the industry.

“We’re always striving to help our global customers conquer the significant challenge of improving patient medication adherence and outcomes, contain healthcare costs and accelerate time to market for novel healthcare advancements.”

The Wisconsin-based company also won the 2019 Pharmapack Award for the Best Innovation in Drug Delivery in February, and was recognised as the best overall connected healthcare solution in June, at the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

Phillips-Medisize is backed by electronic solutions provider Molex and its parent company, chemical manufacturing corporation Koch Industries.

Its Connected Health Platform is a medical device data system approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Connected Health Platform – how does Phillips-Medisize link the healthcare ecosystem together?

Phillips-Medisize provides its platform to several types of companies within the industry — from pharmaceutical firms to medical device developers— in order to improve their connectivity with healthcare providers and their patients.

In one regard, the platform acts as a patient support system by enabling healthcare providers and companies to motivate and instruct patients on the medicines they are using, making it easier to give them treatment information.

It includes simple, intuitive mobile apps and reminders for users, and support with their medication regime.

The platform can also track real-time global medication usage for multiple drug products on all devices.

This means pharmaceutical companies can deploy a single, universal drug delivery solution if necessary, instead of having to use different organisations’ platforms for each type of product or device.

This allows healthcare professionals and centres to collect patient data for analysis into diagnoses, and how medication is taken, helping healthcare providers improve drug delivery and patient outcomes.