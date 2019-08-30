Phillips-Medisize provides a wide range of custom drug delivery devices, connected health solutions and end-to-end manufacturing services to Asian, European and U.S. pharmaceutical companies and has a proven, yet growing, presence in China

Image: Phillips-Medisize to showcase products in China. Photo: Courtesy of Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, announces a significant exhibiting and speaking presence at the Suzhou Dialogue conference, organized by the China National Pharmaceutical Packaging Association (CNPAA) and to be held from September 1 to 3 in Suzhou Industrial Park. As an established global healthcare leader, Phillips-Medisize provides a wide range of custom drug delivery devices, connected health solutions and end-to-end manufacturing services to Asian, European and U.S. pharmaceutical companies and has a proven, yet growing, presence in China.

The Suzhou Dialogue forum attracts more than 700 company attendees and 2,000 industry experts that promote the advancement of pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery systems. Throughout the conference, Phillips-Medisize executives will be at Booth #52 to discuss and demonstrate the company’s most recent innovations in drug delivery, connected health solutions and analytics designed to improve patient engagement and medication adherence.

On September 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Vivek Malhotra, Medical Solutions Senior Director Business Development, Phillips-Medisize, will engage drug manufacturers in an interactive discussion on how to reach the market faster and expedite product development with proven technology accelerators for all types of infusion, injection and inhalation devices. His presentation – “Transforming Drug Delivery” – will address gaining a competitive edge with human-centered design for customizable, user-friendly devices along with technology solutions that support local and global commercialization.

“From providing device design, development and manufacturing services to our award-winning, FDA registered Connected Health Platform, we partner closely with our customers in China and around the world. We help them navigate the complexities of their regulatory environment and meet the needs of patient populations with innovations that bring medicine into the digital age,” said Matt Jennings, CEO and President of Phillips-Medisize.

Phillips-Medisize maintains a strong local presence in Suzhou with two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities covering 167,600 square feet that support full automation with the latest standards and technologies, as well as global innovation and development experts. The first site manufactures diagnostic products, drug delivery devices and surgical devices in low to high volumes, as well as offers design development capabilities. It is ISO 13485 certified, Medical Device 21 CFR 820 compliant and Medical Device GMP NMPA compliant. The second site offers a variety of manufacturing capabilities ranging from high complexity molding with automation, low- to mid-volume flexible assembly, high cavitation tooling and molding to fully automated high-volume assembly.

Phillips-Medisize also has a Global Innovation and Development (GID) center in Suzhou, which provides product registration services for the Chinese market and global design and development services that range from mechanical design, tooling design and build, assembly lines, automations development and more. The company’s healthcare-focused team in that region supports customers as they work on developing more intelligent drug delivery solutions.

“Our strong and steady focus in Suzhou is a reflection of the commitment we hold in this growing market as a leading contract design and manufacturing organization of choice for multi-national pharmaceutical, biopharma and medical device companies. We continue to invest in staff and services that serve our valued customers in China and across Asia. We’re honored to participate in the Suzhou Dialogue to showcase how partnerships built on innovation can make a difference in patients’ lives,” Jennings added.

Source: Company Press Release